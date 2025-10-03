Amy leaves 180,000 without power and some ‘sheltering in place’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 180,000 buildings were left without power as Storm Amy barrelled into the island of Ireland, with residents of every county under different levels of weather warning.

The storm also brought localised flooding, fallen trees, transport disruption and school closures in parts.

The Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency issued its highest-level wind warning in Co Donegal, where residents were were advised to “shelter in place” between 4pm and 6pm.

During the Red wind warning period for Donegal, it said this would mean fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage and wave overtopping.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said approximately 184,000 homes, farms and businesses across the Republic of Ireland were without power at 5.15pm during Storm Amy.

The ESB said affected properties were predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

It also warned that further “power outages can be expected”.

A spokesman said: “Crews will continue the restoration work for as long as possible this evening, but it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight due to the hazardous weather conditions and accessibility challenges.”

Meanwhile, schools across a large part of Northern Ireland were advised to close early as the high winds brought disruption across the island.

Forecasters said there would be damaging winds with every county on the island under weather warnings on Friday.

The UK Met Office said wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130km/h) along the most exposed coastal areas of the island, with fallen trees and power outages among the potential impacts.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning was put in place for the entire region between 2pm on Friday and midnight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow-level rain warning is in place for the region until midday on Saturday, with the Met Office warning the flooding of homes and business is possible.

An additional amber wind warning was put in place for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm on Friday.

Due to that warning, the Education Authority (EA) said a decision to shut schools from noon had been taken in the interest of the safety of children, young people and staff.

The Met Office said Storm Amy will likely bring a period of damaging south to south-westerly winds during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, with gusts of 60-70mph (97-113km/h) inland and up to 80mph along some more exposed coasts.

It said power outages could affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It warned there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Forecasters also warn of a risk of injury and danger to life through flying debris and large waves.

The weather will also affect commuters, with longer journey times and cancellations on public transport expected.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it may be necessary to close some routes and advised road users to consider if their journey is necessary, reduce speed, and “take extra care if you must travel”.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow wind warning between midday and midnight on Friday.

It forecast gale-force winds in the west and north-west, with the meteorological agency extending a more severe status orange wind warning to an additional county on Friday, in place between 2pm and 10pm.

People in Clare joined the orange warning that was in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, where Met Eireann warned of large waves and possible power outages.

Gusts of up to 130kmh (80mph) were recorded at Malin Head in Co Donegal at 3pm, while consistent wind speeds of up to 89kmh (55mph) were recorded elsewhere in the county at Finner Camp.

However, the most severe conditions were forecast for Co Donegal where a Red wind warning was put in place.

Keith Leonard, from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, told RTE’s News At One: “If I had one key message it would be for that period from 4 to 6 in Donegal this afternoon, to ask people to shelter in place for that amount of time and to be very careful on the roads before that warning comes into place and after it’s gone through.”

Mr Leonard said the storm will also feature “a lot of rainfall” and that fallen trees are likely to be an issue.

The poor weather conditions also led to some flight cancellations in and out of the country’s airports.

Met Eireann said Storm Amy will bring heavy rain and stormy conditions with severe and damaging gusts.

It added that winds will “increase to storm or violent storm force” in western and north-western coastal areas at times during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists said fallen trees, flying debris and difficult travelling conditions are expected.

A yellow warning for rain applied to Galway and Kerry between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

At sea and along the coast, there is also a status red warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head between 2pm and 8pm.

On Saturday there will be further status yellow warnings, with wind warnings for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow between 6am and noon; a combined wind and rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between midnight and noon; and a wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo also between midnight and noon.