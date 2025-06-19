New schemes to ease flow of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has announced two schemes designed to ease the flow of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland when a post-Brexit grace period expires at the end of the year.

EU rules on the medicines will apply in Northern Ireland from January 1, which will place restrictions on the supply of products from the rest of the UK, with GB suppliers needing to make adaptations to continue to sell into the region.

The changes have raised concerns among the veterinary profession that some critical products that vets traditionally source from across the Irish Sea will no longer be available.

Government officials have undertaken 18 months of extensive research with the pharmaceutical industry to identify issues, and determined that the problem will not be as significant as some initial predictions, with only a small number of critical medicines – where no alternative is available – being discontinued in Northern Ireland.

The Government is introducing two schemes to ensure vets can continue to access these medicines from GB once the grace period ends.

The details were outlined in a policy paper published by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn on Thursday.

The Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme pledges to streamline the process of securing the restricted medicines from GB. While vets will be asked to consider if a similar product is available in the EU, they will be able to proceed with purchasing it from GB if they determine the cost or time taken to import it from Europe would be prohibitive.

Vets will also be able to pre-emptively secure the medicines so they have stock at hand when required. The requirement for a special import certificate to move the medicines from GB to NI will also be removed.

The second initiative, the Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme, is being set up to monitor the industry to identify potential discontinuation issues as they emerge and ensure a supply of alternative medicines are made available.

While the schemes have not been designed in conjunction with the EU, the Government insists the initiatives will be in full compliance with EU law.

Mr Benn outlined the plans in a written ministerial statement. He said ensuring the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland was of “critical importance”.

“To that end we have seen significant progress as large sections of the pharmaceutical industry have taken and are taking the steps needed to continue to supply veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This means that in the vast majority of cases, vets, farmers and pet owners will continue to have access to the medicines they need. But I recognise that even a small disruption could cause real difficulties, and that there are understandable concerns in those limited areas where supply may be disrupted and there are no alternative products authorised or available in Northern Ireland.

“Therefore, the Government is taking further measures to ensure access to veterinary medicines in such cases, as set out in the paper.”

Mr Benn added: “The combination of progress to date on the adaptation by industry and the measures set out in the paper means that the Government is confident that Northern Ireland will continue to enjoy access to the veterinary medicines necessary to protect the health and welfare of animals, and the livelihoods of farmers and veterinary surgeons.

“Further guidance will be issued in due course and we will continue to monitor emerging risks to animal health and veterinary medicine availability. Intensive engagement will continue through 2025 and beyond to address any gaps.

“Where they have yet to do so, we are encouraging the pharmaceutical industry to make any necessary changes as soon as possible.”