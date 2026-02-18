Olympic gold gymnast hopes to ‘raise profile’ of sport as he is made MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic gold medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has said he hopes to raise the profile of his sport as he was honoured at Windsor Castle.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards in Co Down, becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after he created history by winning Ireland’s first gold medal in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category, at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 26-year-old said it was a “huge honour” to receive the gong, adding: “It feels like recognition on top of the achievements I’ve got within my sport.

“It has always been a goal of mine, to raise the profile of my sport in Northern Ireland and Ireland.”

He received the honour from the Princess Royal on Wednesday and said Anne asked him about his return to sport following an injury.

McClenaghan had shoulder surgery in July and is set to return to competitions next month.

“I’m excited to test out new routines, new skills and hopefully get to that LA Olympic Games is the next target,” he said.

The 26-year-old urged gymnasts to keep their ambitions high, saying: “Everybody should at least try gymnastics once in their life, and for those gymnasts that are already in the sport to keep enjoying it, keep your ambitions high.”