Muir ‘very disappointed’ bonfire was lit despite warnings over asbestos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Environment Minister Andrew Muir has said he is “very disappointed” that an Eleventh Night bonfire was lit in south Belfast despite warnings over asbestos on the site.

The bonfire at Meridi Street, off the Donegall Road, had been the focus of health warnings, political rows and legal challenges throughout the week before it was ignited on Friday.

Meanwhile, firefighters said they dealt with a “challenging” situation on the Eleventh Night across Northern Ireland, including an attack on a firefighter attending a bonfire in Lisburn.

Hundreds of bonfires were set alight on Friday ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

Controversy had surrounded the Meridi Street pyre, after warnings that there was asbestos on the site and that it was close to an electricity substation which powers the city’s two main hospitals.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Muir said: “I am very disappointed with the decision to light the bonfire.

“Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) staff monitored events last night along with statutory partners throughout the night.

“We will be engaging with other statutory partners in the coming days as we all assess the impact of the bonfire.

“NIEA will also focus on the efforts by the landowner to remove the asbestos pile safely from the site in the time ahead and the environmental crime investigation will continue.

“As I have already stated, a review must also be undertaken looking at lessons that can be learned involving all statutory partners.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) area commander Andy Burns said they dealt with 277 emergency 999 calls between 6pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

He said: “This resulted in our firefighters attending 194 operational incidents, 72 of which were bonfire related.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am.

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received increased by 154% when compared to 2024.

“It was a challenging and extremely busy night for NIFRS with an increase in demand for our regional control centre and emergency response.”

He added: “Disappointingly, a firefighter was attacked while attending a bonfire in Lisburn. They were not injured and remained on duty.

“This was an isolated incident and not reflective of the support shown to firefighters in carrying out their duties across the evening.”

Sinn Fein councillor Declan Lynch said it was “absolutely disgraceful that a firefighter was attacked while simply doing their job”.

He added: “Everyone should be able to celebrate their culture, but it must be done in a safe and respectful manner.

“Firefighters worked under difficult conditions last night to protect lives, property and infrastructure across the north.

“They deserve our full support and should never face violence for keeping our communities safe.”

Meanwhile, effigies of the Irish rap group Kneecap topped a different bonfire in south Belfast, and there was condemnation of the placing of Irish flags and sectarian slogans on other pyres in loyalist neighbourhoods.

A bonfire at Roden Street in Belfast was topped with effigies of Kneecap, as well as a sign written in the Irish language.

A bonfire in Eastvale Avenue in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, featured the group on a poster with the wording “Kill Your Local Kneecap”, seemingly in response to a clip that emerged from a gig in 2023, which appeared to show a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

There was also criticism of the placing of Irish flags and sectarian slogans on a number of bonfires, including one in the Highfield area of west Belfast.

A small number of bonfires were lit on Thursday night, including a controversial pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which had been widely criticised by political representatives and church leaders after it was topped with an effigy of migrants in a boat.

The PSNI said they were investigating a hate incident in relation to the fire.

The boat on top of the bonfire contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets.

Below the boat were several placards, one saying: “Stop the boats”, and another saying: “Veterans before refugees”.