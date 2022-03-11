Stormont ministers make public apology to victims of historical institutional abuse
Ministers in Northern Ireland have made a public apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse.
The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which was published more than five years ago.
Inquiry chair Sir Anthony Hart outlined a series of recommendations after he revealed shocking levels of sexual, physical and emotional abuse in the period 1922 to 1995.
The recommendations included that those abused in state, church and charity run homes should be offered compensation as well as an official apology from government and the organisations which ran the residential facilities where it happened - and a memorial.
More to follow....
