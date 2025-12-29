Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan among those from NI recognised in honours list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is among a host of well known names from Northern Ireland recognised in the New Year Honours list.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards in Co Down, becomes an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) a year after he created history by winning Ireland’s first gold medal in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category, at the Paris Olympics.

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons paid tribute to McClenaghan, saying: “This is a fitting reward for his years of total dedication and countless hours of training.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Rhys in Paris during the 2024 Olympics and was struck by his humility and determination.

“His success is a testament to the hard work and resilience that everyone in Northern Ireland can be proud of.”

Also honoured is Hilary McGrady from Lisburn, the director general of conservation charity the National Trust, who becomes a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to heritage.

She said: “I’m proud to be part of this organisation and this sector and I’m delighted to receive this award.”

Ulster University vice chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said it is “a great privilege” to have been made a CBE after he was honoured for his contribution to higher education and public service.

His Ulster University colleague, Professor Tara Moore becomes an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to research, innovation and education.

She has researched the role of DNA in health and disease for more than 25 years, turning her discoveries into practical advice for clinical use.

She said it was “lovely” to see hard work being recognised.

Freelance broadcaster Helen Mark, known for presenting BBC’s Open Country and the Ulster-Scots programme Kintra, said she is “thrilled” to be made an MBE.

She told the Press Association: “I just love to quietly go about what I do, and that’s the joy – this is like the icing on the top of my radio cake.”

Elizabeth Hamilton, a security guard at Stormont Castle, becomes an MBE for her years of public service.

She said: “I opened the letter – the Cabinet Office? I thought I had done something wrong. I showed it to my husband and said that is a scam.

“They rang me last week. I told them I can’t believe it because I am only a security guard.”

Also becoming an MBE is Coleraine charity worker Margaret Peacock, who has spent four decades preparing Christmas dinners for people who are alone over the festive period.

As well as funding the charity venture, Ms Peacock organises transport to the venue where guests are met by volunteers, and provides dinner and arranges entertainment.

Two senior civil servants at Stormont have been recognised. Colum Boyle, permanent secretary at the Department for Communities, becomes a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) while Ronnie Armour, interim permanent secretary at the Department of Education, becomes a CBE.

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm is made an OBE for services to nursing and midwifery.