Puffins return to nature reserve for first time in 25 years

Puffins have been discovered nesting at a County Antrim nature reserve for the first time in a quarter of a century.

This marks a significant milestone in the recovery of the vulnerable seabirds in Northern Ireland.

The find was made by Ulster Wildlife on the Isle of Muck, located off Islandmagee.

The comeback is attributed to a dedicated seabird recovery project, initiated by the nature conservation charity in 2017.

The project’s primary aim was to eradicate invasive brown rats, which pose a major threat to seabird eggs and chicks, from the small island.

Alongside this, a programme of winter grazing has been implemented to maintain low vegetation, thereby reducing cover for the rats.

open image in gallery Puffins are breeding on the Isle of Muck for the first time in 25 years ( Ronald Surgenor/PA Wire )

Ulster Wildlife said that rats present a considerable challenge for many seabird islands across the UK. Similar eradication efforts elsewhere have proven crucial in safeguarding breeding sites and aiding seabird populations to rebound.

Signs of recovery on the Isle of Muck have been evident for some time, with annual surveys recording consistent increases in eider ducks, guillemots, herring gulls, and lesser-backed gulls both on and around the island.

The breakthrough for puffins occurred in 2024 when five of the distinctive birds were observed prospecting the island.

This summer, two puffins were captured on camera emerging from a nesting burrow on the grassy cliff ledges, providing definitive proof that the birds are now breeding.

open image in gallery A puffin on the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve, off Islandmagee ( Ronald Surgenor/PA Wire )

“For decades, there had been whispers that puffins once bred on the Isle of Muck, a story that felt more like folklore than fact,” Andy Crory, nature reserves manager with Ulster Wildlife, said.

“But now, thanks to years of hard work creating a safe haven for thousands of seabirds, that myth is becoming a reality.

“Seabirds face immense challenges globally, with 24 of the 25 breeding species at risk of local or global extinction. So, while a handful of puffins on a tiny island may seem small, this moment is huge – it proves that seabird restoration works.”

Mr Crory added: "Our hope is that the Isle of Muck will become a thriving stronghold for puffins and, in time, tempt back other lost species like the Manx shearwater.

“For now, we’re waiting with great excitement to see if the first ‘pufflings’ – baby puffins – appear on the cliffs next summer. That truly would be the icing on the cake."

The ongoing rat eradication programme and species monitoring at the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve receive funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, channelled through the Carrier Bag Levy.

The charity has issued a warning that the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve is not accessible to the public, and attempting to cross the tidal tombolo when it appears at low tide is extremely dangerous.

Ulster Wildlife is urging people to keep away and observe the island from a safe distance to give the returning puffins the best possible chance to settle and breed successfully next summer.