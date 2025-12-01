Testing ramped up after bluetongue virus thought likely to have reached NI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Testing has been ramped up after the first suspected Bluetongue case on the island of Ireland.

Two cows have been culled after the alarm was raised at an abattoir close to Bangor, Co Down.

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said he believes the virus has arrived on the island for the first time.

On Saturday the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) introduced a 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) near Bangor in Co Down.

The measures will include the closure of Saintfield Mart.

Bluetongue is an animal disease that affects livestock including cattle and sheep, as well as goats, deer and llamas.

It does not affect humans or food safety and is primarily transmitted through midges.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Muir said officials are focusing on eradication.

He said while they are going through the formal procedure of sending off samples to UK and EU labs, he is confident that there are cases of bluetongue.

“The most important thing going forward here is we focus on eradication of this,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Whilst this does not have an impact on public health and food safety, it has potentially very serious consequences for agri food, and is the cause of real anxiety within the farming community, so we will be sending texts and emails to farmers in the impacted area, making them aware of the control zone that’s now in place.

“We’ve updated the Daera website. I’ll be addressing the Assembly today on this issue, and it’s important we’re aware of the restrictions are now in place,”

Mr Muir added: “In addition to setting up that 20km zone, we’ve increased the amount of testing in the slaughterhouses, we’ve also put in place traps for midges so we can actually test them and also we’re doing more surveillance on farm in terms of testing of herds, so we’re really stepping that up.

“Hopefully it hasn’t spread, but we need to make sure that we’re responding to this very quickly.

“And I want to say thank you to all the officials within my department who have been working all weekend and respond to this, because they understand the importance of a speedy response to this issue.”

Ulster Farmers Union president William Irvine said farmers in Northern Ireland are very concerned about the development, having hoped that bluetongue would not reach the island of Ireland.

“We were hopeful that we had escaped it for this season but just on the last lap it has appeared, and all precautions now need to be taken, and hopefully it can be contained,” he said.

He said the UFU is in close contact with Daera as investigations continue.

“This is a serious disease, and we recognise the concern it will cause among farmers and the wider agri-food industry,” he said.

“Our priority is to stay fully informed as Daera’s investigations progress and to ensure members receive accurate updates as more information becomes available.”

“Daera has established a temporary control zone and begun its response, and we appreciate the urgency of the situation.

“We are also calling on Daera to communicate directly and quickly with all farmers inside the TCZ and to provide a dedicated helpline so that those affected can access clear advice on what these restrictions mean for their businesses.

“We will maintain regular engagement with the department in the days ahead and will communicate key developments to members as they are confirmed.”

He said all farmers should remain vigilant for signs of bluetongue and follow official guidance issued by Daera.

He added that anyone with concerns should contact their private vet, local divisional veterinary office or the Daera helpline.