Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Crews doing ‘very best’ to restore power after Storm Amy

The ‘vast majority’ of properties without power in Northern Ireland will have it restored on Sunday, crews have advised.

Cillian Sherlock
Sunday 05 October 2025 08:57 BST
Electricity Supply Board (ESB) carry out repairs to fallen power cables in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Electricity Supply Board (ESB) carry out repairs to fallen power cables in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

The “vast majority” of properties without power in Northern Ireland will have it restored on Sunday, crews have advised.

There were 3,000 properties still without power on Sunday morning, as crews from NIE Networks continued their clean-up from Storm Amy.

At the peak, the storm caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks operations manager, said his team was doing its “very best to get as many as possible reconnected today”.

He said: “At this stage we would encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so we can ensure all faults are reported and in the restoration process.”

All inland weather warnings from the storm have lapsed.

In the Republic of Ireland, there were 13,000 properties without power on Sunday morning.

The ESB had warned that it could take until “early next week” for all customers to be reconnected.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in