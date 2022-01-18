Additional public transport announced ahead of Open golf event at Royal Portrush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Additional public transport services have been announced ahead of the staging of the 153rd Open on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

More than 250,000 people are expected to flock to Portrush in July to see some of the best golfers in the world in action.

It is a return to Royal Portrush for the competition which was last staged there in 2019.

Translink has announced its transport plan for the week, including more train services and special bus services.

Translink northern area manager Sarah Simpson said public transport will play a vital role.

“After the success of 2019, we are looking forward to The Open’s return to Northern Ireland,” she said.

“With tens of thousands of people heading to the Causeway Coast to watch the world’s greatest golfers, public transport will once again play a vital role in showcasing this area to a huge audience.

“Our transport plan offers spectators convenient journey options, reducing traffic congestion and ensuring everyone enjoys their trip to this stunning visitor destination.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of Championships at the R&A, said preparations are well under way less than 100 days from the return of The Open to Royal Portrush.

“We have a responsibility as a major events organiser to promote sustainable travel and so are encouraging fans to use enhanced public transport services but also have a number of park and ride facilities available for those who wish to travel by road to Portrush,” he said.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said like for any significant event, a substantial deployment of police will be in place to ensure public safety and to minimise disruption to the local community.

“A considerable amount of planning has gone into the traffic and transport arrangements ahead of this event and we would encourage everyone planning on attending, to familiarise themselves with the various parking options and public transport services available ahead of time,” he said.