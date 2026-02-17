School bus carrying children crashes in Northern Ireland
No children involved in the incident are believed to be injured
A bus with school children was involved in a collision in Belleeks, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was at the scene of a “significant incident” after receiving reports of a crash at 3.38pm.
It said there were five ambulances, two advanced paramedics, one officer and an ambulance doctor treating patients at the scene.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland told The Independent the injuries are thought to be minor for the children who were involved.
Northern Ireland road and policing safety said: “Road users are advised of a collision in the Tullyah Road area of Belleeks between Newtownhamilton and Camlough.
“Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes. An update will be issued in due course.”
More follows on this breaking news story
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks