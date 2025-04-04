Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested in O’Hagan murder probe charged with fraud

The man was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday and taken to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 04 April 2025 21:10 BST
Journalist Martin O’Hagan was murdered in 2001 (Sunday World/PA)
Journalist Martin O’Hagan was murdered in 2001 (Sunday World/PA) (PA Media)

A man arrested by police investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh has been charged with fraud by false representation.

Mr O’Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan in September 2001.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

The 42-year-old man had been arrested in England on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning with the assistance of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station.

“Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation.”

The PSNI later said he had been charged with fraud by false representation and is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 2.

Mr O’Hagan was working for the Sunday World when he was killed.

Seamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said: “Our thoughts are with Martin’s daughters and the wider O’Hagan family circle at this time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in