Whole island of Ireland under weather warning as wintry conditions sweep in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every county on the island of Ireland will be under a weather warning for a time this weekend, as a period of low temperature and snow sets in.

The UK Met Office has a yellow warning for snow and ice in place for all of Northern Ireland between 3pm on Friday and midday on Saturday.

That will immediately be followed by another yellow warning until midday on Monday in more northern areas.

Forecasters said cold northerly winds will bring sleet and snow showers across much of Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon, overnight and into Saturday morning, bringing the likelihood of ice on untreated surfaces.

There could potentially be 2-5cm of snow accumulating on higher routes on Friday, forecasters said.

The Met Office said: “Snow showers will continue to affect many parts of Northern Ireland over the weekend, before gradually easing on Monday.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will be in the north, although along the north coast these may fall as rain or sleet at times.

“Whilst not all locations in the warning areas will see snow, around 1-3cm is expected to have fallen in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for 5-10cm to build up in a few locations, especially over higher routes, such as Glenshane Pass.”

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Donegal between 8pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

It has issued two broader warnings covering the rest of the country between 6pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

The first yellow warning for low temperature and ice applies to Munster, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Forecasters said temperatures could fall to between minus 2C and minus 4C in many areas, with sharp or severe frost and icy stretches.

The second yellow warning for snow and ice applies to Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, and Louth.

Met Eireann said these areas could experience wintry showers, with some snow accumulations.