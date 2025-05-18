Simon Harris to meet Northern Ireland parties over dealing with the past

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier is to meet political parties in Stormont over how to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Speaking ahead of his meetings with party leaders in Belfast on Monday, Simon Harris said the Legacy Act, which was brought about by the previous Conservative government in London, is “not fit for purpose”.

It comes after Mr Harris last week met the family of murdered GAA official Sean Brown, who are fighting a legal battle with the UK Government in a bid to see a public inquiry established into his death.

Mr Harris said discussions are ongoing between the Irish and British governments on reform of the Legacy Act.

“Today’s meetings are an opportunity to get the perspectives of party leaders on a number of issues, including around legacy,” the Tanaiste said.

“I have been consistent in my view that the UK Legacy Act, as it stands, is not fit for purpose.

“I am in ongoing discussions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on this matter and look forward to further talks in the period ahead.

“As these discussions intensify, it is important for me to hear directly from political parties in Northern Ireland as we try to move to a better place.

“I am also listening carefully to victims, survivors and families affected by the Troubles, some of whom I met with last week, to better understand their perspectives.

“Today‘s meetings take place against the backdrop of the EU-UK summit in London. Ireland has consistently supported an improved EU-UK relationship that provides certainty and opportunity for people across these islands.”