Government urged to go further than Windsor Framework review recommendations

The Government has been urged by unionists to go further than recommendations around the Windsor Framework to address “fundamental issues”.

The UK Government announced on Tuesday that it has accepted all of the recommendations made in the review led by former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Murphy.

These include the creation of a “one stop shop” advice service and to allow a Stormont committee that scrutinises new laws from Europe 10 working days, instead of five.

The review aimed to address concerns around the Windsor Framework, which governs post-Brexit arrangements.

It places Northern Ireland effectively within the EU in terms of trade rules to avoid a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland.

As a result, goods moving from Great Britain and Northern Ireland require checks and customs paperwork.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said the Government is “taking practical steps in response to the views of businesses and communities”.

“We believe that the best and most sustainable results are achieved through agreed trading arrangements, and working in partnership with business and civic society,” he said.

“That is why we continue to work toward an SPS agreement with the EU from which Northern Ireland’s traders and hauliers stand to resoundingly benefit.”

However unionists have said more needs to be done.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the Murphy Review was “too narrow”, and “missed the opportunity to pursue the fundamental action needed to restore Northern Ireland’s full place in the United Kingdom”.

“Throwing more money at the problem and giving MLAs more time to consider harmful EU laws after the fact cannot be a sustainable long-term plan for dealing with the border in the Irish Sea,” he said.

“Northern Ireland remains subject to rules made in Brussels whilst Great Britain does not.

“That is the legal reality, and without decisive action to address it, fundamental challenges will remain.

“We urge the Government to deliver solutions that fully restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, and to present a clear road map for seeking an end to the current arrangements which impact negatively on Northern Ireland.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the recommendations “fall far short of solving the problems created by the Irish Sea border”.

“The Government’s acceptance of Lord Murphy’s recommendations and elements of the House of Lords report is welcome, but only cautiously so,” he said.

“Businesses and consumers are already facing real challenges, major retailers like Amazon increasingly refuse deliveries, and issues remain with veterinary medicines, new vehicles, parcel charges, and heightened HMRC scrutiny from January 1.

“The so-called ‘gift’ of the Windsor Framework feels more like the work of the Grinch than Santa.”

Meanwhile TUV leader Jim Allister criticised both the Murphy Review and the Government’s response as “shallow and of no meaningful impact”.

“It is only when HMG finds the integrity and backbone to reclaim sovereignty over its NI territory that our place in the internal UK market can be restored,” he said.

“The longer the DUP implements the Protocol through Stormont, the longer the wait for the proper restoration of our Union.”