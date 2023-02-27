Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The northern lights were seen across the UK on Sunday, with the light phenomenon being enjoyed by people up and down the country.

Pictures of the rare Aurora display were captured in areas including North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

On Sunday night, the Met Office said: “A coronal hole high-speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to Aurora sightings across the UK.”

The Met Office also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.

The forecaster added that the rare sightings of the aurora borealis further south in the UK on Sunday night were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies” in southern regions.

Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the best sightings of the northern lights shared online:

Taken by Castlerock Beach - Northern Ireland - a viewer spotted a ray of light green blurred in the sky.

A simmer of red and green was spotted from a viewer’s window in Elgin, Scotland.

One woman snapped this picture from her phone camera by the Causeway Coast - north of Northern Ireland.

The northern lights can be seen crossing paths with the historic landmark, Stonehenge.

A group of campers pitched their tents by Aonach Mòr - Scotland - and were treated to this breathtaking view.

Red and green shades were seen stretching across the skies of Dundee, Scotland.

A contrast of red blending into the green was spotted by Inverness over Ben Wyvis and the Beauly Firth.

A panoramic view of the northern lights was spotted in Buncrana, Ireland.

The rare aurora display was seen by the Grassholme Observatory in the countryside of Durham.

Students from The Isle of Man captured this image with a tinge of red and green in the sky.

Faint red lights of Aurora and bright lights were spotted in Oxfordshire.