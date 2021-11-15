A large walrus has been spotted on the Northumberland coast line – just one month after the famed walrus “Wally” is believed to have returned to the Arctic.

The walrus was first seen by tourists at Seahouses Harbour, about an hour from Newcastle.

Andrew Douglas, 49, who owns a boat tour company, said he had never seen a walrus in that area before.

Mr Douglas said: “If it’s climate change, I don’t know; whether it’s just a fluke, I don’t know.

“But it’s just absolutely amazing so I just pray for people to give it a bit of space and let them just enjoy it for what it is.”

Wally the walrus gained fame for more than five months of appearances around the UK and Ireland.

About a month ago he was spotted in Iceland, much closer to his Arctic home.

Local wildlife website, Natural Newbiggin, tweeted a photo of the new walrus, saying: “Walrus in Seahouses harbour. Surprise visitor this morning.

“Not ‘Wally’ but thought to be ‘Freya’ an immature female seen in Germany and Holland in the last few weeks.”

Andy Sisson from British Divers Marine Life Rescue told the Northumberland Gazette: “It’s a juvenile female and may well be Freya. She’s bigger than a bull seal, perhaps three-quarters of a tonne.

“There’s been a lot of interest in her today. She has been attracting a steady stream of spectators all day but people have also been very compliant in keeping their distance.

“She is tucked up on the ballast ricks in Seahouses harbour, mostly resting, and appears to be stable.”

The Tynemouth Seal Hospital has issued an update to warn people to keep their distance from the walrus.

It read: “We are aware of the reports of a walrus in the local area, and would urge people to please give it as much space and rest as possible

“This animal is out of its normal area and will need to rest and build it’s strength back up.”