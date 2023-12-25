Fire crews tackle huge blaze in Northumberland village on Christmas Eve

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A large fire has broken out in a Northumberland village on Christmas Eve as the public has been warned to avoid the area.

Four fire engines and a fogging unit were dispatched to Alnmouth on Sunday.

Residents on social media claimed the flames spread from Bracken Hill to Foxton, near the village’s golf course.

The fire could be seen almost five miles away at its height from a resident travelling north from the village of Warkworth.

One person posted on social media: “Absolute madness to see a fire spreading like this in Northumberland during winter. Serious problem!”

Earlier this evening, Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said: “ We are currently in attendance at a fire at Alnmouth beach, with four appliances and a fogging unit.

“Please avoid the area and surrounding roads at this time.”

The force later said at 9pm that crews have left the area but will continue to monitor the area for hotspots through the evening.

The fire comes over a week after a major incident was declared on 13 December in South Wales when a large fire broke out on the Treforest Industrial Estate on Severn Road in Treforest.

A large plume of smoke rises from a fire at the Treforest Industrial Estate in Pontypridd, Wales (EPA)

Searches were carried out at the site during Thursday after a person was unaccounted for, leading to the discovery of the body. There were no other reports of serious injuries, according to police.

The incident took place inside a 60,000 sq ft warehouse called Rizla House which contains 13 commercial units including a tattoo parlour, towel manufacturer, gym, food lab and a telecoms company.

The inferno is thought to have started within the Mindset gym which reported the explosion on Wednesday night.

A woman shopping in a nearby Tesco when the explosion occurred said the car park “shook” following a “horrific bang”.

Carys Elizabeth, 26, described the explosion she witnessed in Treforest as a “large fireball” followed by “unimaginable flames”.