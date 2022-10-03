Jump to content

Man dies after ‘incident’ at charity boxing match as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 03 October 2022 08:28
Comments
<p>Man dies after 'incident' at charity boxing match</p>

Man dies after 'incident' at charity boxing match

(PA Wire)

A man has suddenly died after an “incident” at a charity boxing match in Norwich.

Norfolk Police were called to a report of a “sudden death after a man in his 50s had become unwell” during the match on Sunday afternoon on Diamond Road, Norwich.

Officers were called to the venue at 3.47pm.

An ambulance crew also attended but despite medical treatment, the man died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The area has been cordoned off while officers investigate the circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Officers are “investigating the death of a man following an incident earlier today”.

They have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken to officers should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 288 of today’s date.

