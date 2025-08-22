Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have arrested 100 people in a bid to deter those they say “pose the greatest risk” to the safety of Notting Hill Carnival.

Officers carried out “intelligence-led interventions” and 21 people were recalled to prison, and 11 firearms and more than 40 knives seized, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said 266 people either have police bail or probation licence conditions not to attend the carnival this weekend.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the force’s spokeswoman for the event, said around 1 million people are expected to be on the streets of west London.

Ms Brenyah said: “Our policing plan makes tackling serious violence a priority, which is why we’ve carried out intelligence-led interventions against those groups and individuals who we have reason to believe pose the greatest risk to the safety of other carnival-goers.

“We hope that this police activity will be a significant deterrent for those who otherwise might have been planning to come and engage in violence and other criminality.”

Live facial recognition technology will be used (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Met said live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – will be used on the approach to and from the carnival as well as outside the boundaries of the event.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said earlier this week the force’s rules and safeguards over using the tool “fall short”, and could have a “chilling effect” on individuals’ rights when used.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley sought to reassure campaign groups that the technology will be used without bias amid concerns it is discriminatory.

The force believes the tool is “reliable and effective”, and helps keep Londoners safe.

Alongside the use of LFR technology, the Met also plans to install screening arches at some of the busiest entry points to the carnival, where stop-and-search powers will be used in a bid to keep weapons out.

The force said intelligence has been shared nationally to identify violent gangs planning to attend while banning orders are being sought for those with a history of violence or sexual offences.

Crowd safety is also a “concern”, with attendees urged to listen to directions from stewards or officers, the Met said.

Two people were murdered at the carnival last year – Cher Maximen, who was killed in front of her three-year-old daughter, and chef Mussie Imnetu.