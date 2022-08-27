Notting Hill Carnival: Bank holiday to bring sunny spells as forecasters predict return of hot weather
High pressure from islands in the Atlantic driving warm weather across Britain this weekend
Over a million people will descend on west London this weekend to celebrate the return of Notting Hill Carnival after two years as thousands flock to Leeds and Reading festival also.
Celebrants at the London festival and elsewhere in the UK can expect fine weather this Bank Holiday weekend, as forecasters predict a high of 23C expected in parts of the south east due to high pressure spreading across the country.
“The Azores High will move in over the weekend allowing for lengthy spells of dry fine weather for many,” the Met Office said.
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern explained how the high pressure will impact Britain as revellers on the last Bank Holiday before Christmas.
“The Azores are a group of islands in the mid-Atlantic,” Mr McGivern explained.
“Semi-Permanent high pressure sits here throughout much of the year. But what's been happening through this year so far and especially during the summer, is high pressure from the Azores keeps extending across the UK, hence the warm summer and the very dry summer that we've had. And that repeating pattern repeats again this weekend.”
Although high pressure means it is likely to be largely dry with warm sunny spells, McGivern said some northern parts of the country may face wet weather this weekend mainly affecting music lovers heading to Leeds festival.
“There's also an area of low pressure which will likely bring some wetter weather for a time, later Saturday into Sunday to the northwest, mainly Northern Ireland, western Scotland, and then clearing from the far north of Scotland during Monday,” Mr McGivern said.
The RAC has also issued a travel warning as millions seek to take advantage of the last Bank Holiday before Christmas.
RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “As it’s the last bank holiday before Christmas for many people, we expect traffic congestion to build through the course of Friday afternoon and the same to happen in waves through the weekend.
“Settled weather will be good news for most, but drivers need to be aware of showers in the west with the possibility of standing water posing a hazard. We also strongly recommend drivers make sure their vehicles are in good working order before they set out, and keep a close eye on Met Office weather forecasts.”
UK 5 day weather forecast
Today:
Sunny intervals for all. Scattered showers developing across parts of England, Wales, south and east Scotland, but still some warm sunshine between. Patchy rain reaching the far northwest later with some heavier bursts for Northern Ireland.
Tonight:
Showers dying out for most with good clear spells and perhaps the odd fog patch. Far northwest cloudier with some mostly light rain.
Sunday:
Sunny or bright intervals for most. Scattered showers developing over England and Wales but most places staying dry. Cloudier in the north and northwest with a little rain.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
Generally settled with sunny spells, sunniest and warmest in the west. The odd shower is possible in places each day but predominantly dry for most. Turning cooler in eastern areas.
