Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Notting Hill Carnival begins with colourful Caribbean celebration

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 24 August 2025 12:10 BST
Met makes 100 arrests ahead of Notting Hill Carnival in bid to deter trouble

Europe's biggest street party, the Notting Hill Carnival, kicked off its annual summer bank holiday extravaganza on Sunday, drawing revellers of all ages to celebrate Caribbean culture and history.

The festivities commenced early on Sunday with the J’ouvert celebration, where people covered each other in paint, coloured powder and chocolate.

Sunday also marks Children's Day, leading up to the carnival's main event scheduled for Monday.

People taking part in J’ouvert ahead of the Children’s Day Parade
(PA)

The streets are set to be flooded with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

About one million people are expected to be on the streets of West London for the event, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

The streets are set to be flooded with colour, costumes, dancing and music
(PA)

About 7,000 police officers will be on duty across the capital this Sunday and Monday.

The Met said live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – will be used on the approach to and from the carnival as well as outside the boundaries of the event.

Kinetika Bloco rehearsing ahead of the opening ceremony of the Children’s Day Parade
(PA)

Alongside the use of LFR technology, the Met also said it planned to install screening arches at some of the busiest entry points to the carnival, where stop-and-search powers will be used in a bid to keep weapons out.

The annual celebration has been running for more than 50 years.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in