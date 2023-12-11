Teacher at Notting Hill school found dead ‘at scene of nativity play’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teacher at one of London’s most prestigious schools has been found dead at a church, reportedly where the school’s nativity play was taking place.

The 52-year-old employee of Pembridge Hall School in Notting Hill, which costs £8,735-a-term to atend, was discovered by clergymen at the nearby St Matthew’s Church Bayswater last week.

The west London school caters for 418 girls aged between four and 11, and is the sister school of Wetherby School, which was attended by William and Harry and some of the Beckham children.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious.

Reverend Will Coleridge, Church of England vicar of St Matthew’s, in west London, told the Mirror: “It was in the middle of the night and I discovered the body on Tuesday morning.

“The nativity play has been moved, it wouldn’t have been right to hold it here given what happened.

His body was discovered at the nearby St Matthew’s Church Bayswater (Google )

“Fortunately, none of the children were there at the time. It was grim, obviously, really grim. I mean these things are really horrible.”

Sophie Banks, the headmistress of Pembridge Hall School, told The Sun: “We are all deeply saddened at the recent passing of a member of our school’s community.

“On behalf of the school, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to their family and friends. As we collectively navigate through this challenging period, we will focus on supporting our girls and colleagues.”

The Met Police have confirmed they do not believe the death to be suspicious. A spokesperson said: “Police were called at 08:55hrs on 5 December to a church in St Petersburgh Place W2 after a 52-year-old man was found deceased.

“Next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected but early inquiries do not indicate it is suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”