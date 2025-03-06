Hospital staff may have accessed medical records of Nottingham attack victims
The NHS Trust has apologised to the families and is investigating the issue.
An NHS trust is investigating claims that healthcare staff illegally accessed medical records belonging to the Nottingham attack victims.
The medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised to the families, and vowed to “take action as necessary”.
Valdo Calocane killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates before attempting to kill three other people in a spate of attacks in the city in June 2023.
Dr Manjeet Shehmar, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are currently investigating concerns that members of staff may have inappropriately accessed the medical records of Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Barnaby Webber.
“We have informed the families and will continue to keep them updated throughout the investigation.
“The families of Ian, Grace and Barnaby have already had to endure much pain and heartache and I’m truly sorry that this will add further to their suffering.
“Through our investigation, we will find out what happened and will not hesitate to take action as necessary.”
Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told the families that a judge-led public inquiry will take place in “a matter of weeks”.
Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.