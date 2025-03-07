Claims hospital staff accessed medical records ‘sickening’ – Nottingham families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of the Nottingham attack victims have said claims that healthcare staff illegally accessed medical records belonging to their loved ones are “sickening” and “inexcusable”.

Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust is investigating the claims and medical director Dr Manjeet Shehmar apologised to the familes, vowing to “take action as necessary”.

Valdo Calocane killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates before attempting to kill three other people in a spate of attacks in the city in June 2023.

Reacting to the news, the families of Mr Coates, Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber said: “We cannot begin to describe how distressing and traumatic it is for us to learn of yet more revelations regarding the actions of individuals in the horror of losing our loved ones.

“These are not just data breaches for us, they are gross invasions of privacy and civil liberty.

“For people to choose to access information regarding the vicious attack and murder of Barney, Grace and Ian with no reason to do so is sickening. It’s gross and inexcusable voyeurism at the most repugnant level.

“We know that whilst some staff across the multiple agencies would need to access records, images and data, dozens, perhaps even hundreds, didn’t.

“God only knows what may have been looked at, discussed and shared.”

The latest claims follow a string of alleged failings and privacy concerns, including 11 members of staff at Nottinghamshire Police viewing material about the case without any legitimate reason for doing so.

Three officers faced disciplinary action but eight were instead handed “performance interventions”.

A special constable was sacked in December 2023 for viewing bodycam footage which showed the aftermath of the attacks.

In December last year, South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) notified the families of alleged data breaches by staff members working for HM Prison and Probation Service and HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

SEROCU said the breaches related to the accessing of case file material and images without authorisation.

The Nottingham families continued: “There have now been invasions of privacy from the police, the council, two hospital trusts, the courts service and the prison service. Shameful.

“Alongside the statutory inquiry that will hold individuals and organisations to account for their failures in the events leading up to and after the events of the June 13, we will make sure that all of those who have behaved inappropriately in these matters are also fully held to account.”

Responding to the latest claims, Dr Shehmar said: “We are currently investigating concerns that members of staff may have inappropriately accessed the medical records of Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Barnaby Webber.

“We have informed the families and will continue to keep them updated throughout the investigation.

“The families of Ian, Grace and Barnaby have already had to endure much pain and heartache and I’m truly sorry that this will add further to their suffering.

“Through our investigation, we will find out what happened and will not hesitate to take action as necessary.”

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told the families that a judge-led public inquiry will take place in “a matter of weeks”.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January 2024 after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder.