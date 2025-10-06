George Medal awardee Grace O’Malley-Kumar was ‘true patriot’ – father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A student who was posthumously awarded the George Medal after being stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks while trying to protect her friend was a “true patriot”, her father has said.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was killed when she intervened and sought to try to save Barnaby Webber, also 19, after he was attacked while they walked home from a night out in 2023.

The Nottingham University medical student was one of 20 people honoured in the latest Gallantry Awards list.

Her father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said Grace had “placed friendship over fear”.

Speaking at a press conference in London on Monday, he added: “She was 19 and she valiantly fought a 30-year-old armed with a large hunting knife.

“Grace was an athlete, she could have easily run away, even to seek help, but her instinct was to stand by her friend, to intervene, to fight, to stop a sustained attack on her friend.

“She paid the ultimate price for her courage because she was the type to never abandon her friend.”

Flanked by photographs of his daughter, who represented England in youth hockey and played county cricket for Essex, Dr Kumar added: “Grace was a true patriot.

“She asked for nothing from her country, but gave everything. Representing and volunteering for her country was the highest honour.

“Like her, care for your communities. Like her, care for your counties and care for your country, because that is what she did and that is what she would want.

“Like her, ignore those who seek to divide communities in our country, but most of all, just as it states on her charity foundation, let’s all be more like Grace.”

Dr Kumar thanked the Prime Minister for ordering an inquiry into the Nottingham attacks and criticised organisations including Nottinghamshire Police, the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, and the CPS.

He said: “Wherever there are acts of outstanding bravery, as shown by Grace, there are unfortunately acts of cowardice.

“Cowardice in our tragedy was from people who simply didn’t do their jobs, and by consequence, the attacks in Nottingham took place.”

Grace’s mother, Dr Sinead O’Malley, said the award was “very bittersweet” for the family, adding that they felt “privileged and proud of Grace”.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr O’Malley said: “Grace was beautiful and brave in life, and now it’s recognised that she was courageous and selfless to the end in her death.”

She added: “I hope this honour will shine a light on Grace as the exceptional human being she was. However, it will also shine a light on the failures of the institutions that ultimately bear responsibility for the events that led to that night and the grief and heartbreak of all of our families.

“It does, however, give me some solace to know that Grace’s bravery is recognised in perpetuity with this gallantry award.

“She’s recognised for the brave, courageous and fearless girl that she was.

“Please, never forget Grace. Think of her as a shining example of humanity, bravery, selflessness and kindness.”

Grace’s brother, James O’Malley-Kumar, said his sister was a “warrior”.

The 18-year-old added: “To this day, I’m haunted by the thoughts of what my sister’s final moments must have been. Unimaginable pain, complete agony, and yet the unthinkable courage to stand alone and fight off an armed attacker in a desperate attempt to save her friend’s life.”

Grace and Mr Webber were stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Calocane also killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, during the attacks in the early hours of June 13 2023 and attempted to kill three others.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Grace, saying her legacy would live on as a “powerful example of heroism” and that she made the “ultimate sacrifice” to protect her friend.

The George Medal, which is open to civilians, is awarded for “conspicuous gallantry not in the presence of the enemy”.

Grace’s citation read: “Grace’s exceptional courage in the face of extreme danger serve as an outstanding example of personal bravery.”

It follows a campaign for Grace to be awarded the even more prestigious George Cross, the highest gallantry award given for non-operational gallantry or gallantry not in the presence of an enemy – a drive which was backed last year by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.