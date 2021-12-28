Nottingham police officers pay for homeless boy’s Christmas presents

He turned up at Radford Road station with only a bin bag

Grace Almond
Tuesday 28 December 2021 19:22
<p>PC Megan Barnard said “this case has really stuck with a lot of officers and especially myself after hearing his heartbreaking story"</p>

(Nottinghamshire Police)

A 12-year-old homeless boy has been bought Christmas presents by police officers in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said he went to Nottingham’s Radford Road station a few weeks before Christmas with only a bin bag.

After he was placed with a foster family, police officers raised £130 in cash and other donations to buy him presents.

Officers said “the case had really stuck” with the team. Colleagues from across the force helped raise the money.

The boy was presented with wrapped gifts shortly before Christmas Day, including a football kit, golf putting set, a jumper and toiletries, according to the force.

PC Megan Barnard said it is sometimes “very easy to forget about an incident as we have to move so quickly onto the next and sometimes that’s the only way we can cope with what we see and deal with.

“But this case has really stuck with a lot of officers and especially myself after hearing his heartbreaking story.

“With it being Christmas and knowing how tough the holidays can be for people sometimes after going through something like this and being left with nothing we decided to try and raise some money to make sure he had something to open on Christmas Day.

“It’s amazing to see officers coming together and raising all this money so we could make him smile and gift him things he both needed and wanted.”

