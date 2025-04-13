Man dead following ‘gas explosion’ in Nottinghamshire home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been found dead among the debris of a terraced Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed by a “gas explosion”, police have said.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in John Street, Worksop, at 7.39pm on Saturday and the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported it as a gas explosion.

The following afternoon Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the explosion came from inside and the terraced home was destroyed.

“Significant damage was also caused to neighbouring properties”, it added.

The force said: “The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was later discovered in the wreckage.

“Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, he died at the scene.”

Officers are investigating the cause the explosion but said anyone who was in the area at the time had been accounted for.

Images circulated on social media appear to show a destroyed terraced house, and people reported hearing a loud bang.

The entire length of the house looks to have been wrecked, with bricks covering part of the street in front, in a video of the scene shared on Facebook.

Multiple residents from John Street and the surrounding roads were evacuated and are receiving support from Nottinghamshire County Council, police said.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said on Sunday: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang/explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”

A cordon remains in place.

Mr Collings said: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the co-operation of local residents and thank them for their patience.

“Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries relating to the investigation and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an on-duty officer.

“It is an offence to fly a drone over or near to an ongoing emergency response without permission and I would ask that people refrain from doing that.

“I would also like to thank all partners, including our emergency services colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, who have worked throughout the night in response to this incident.”

The fire service said on Saturday that it has “a number of appliances at an incident on John Street, Worksop. This is a gas explosion”.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.