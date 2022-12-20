Every date of the UK strikes in December from rail to nurses
Protests against salary stagnation and working conditions happening almost every day this month, threatening widespread disruption across Britain as Christmas approaches
Britain has had a difficult time of it in 2022, emerging from two years in the grip of the coronavirus only to be confronted by a dire cost of living crisis defined by runaway inflation and rocketing energy bills exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Now, as Christmas approaches, we find ourselves in a new “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has organised strike days throughout December and into January, as 40,000 workers down tools at one of the busiest periods of the year in a bid to force improved terms.
“Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement,” it has said of its latest walkouts.
“The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks.”
Responding, Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller has said: “No one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult.
“We will not give up and hope that the RMT will return to the table with a more realistic appreciation of the situation.”
The Communication Workers’ Union, representing postal workers, is also at odds with Royal Mail over its members’ wages, leading to walkouts at a time when the public will be shopping for Christmas presents online and relying on deliveries more than ever.
Royal Mail says it has “well-developed contingency plans” in place but “cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce,” assuring customers it would be “doing what we can to keep services running” while warning that the strikes are “likely to cause you some disruption”.
Both Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members and ambulance staff represented by the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are likewise going on strike over pay and conditions within the NHS.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”
Also striking this month are G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in northern England and Scotland and National Highway Workers around the country, all of which adds up to huge disruption for the public and service complications for businesses across the country.
In fact, there is only one day this month – by The Independent’s count – for which there is no major protest demonstration currently scheduled, Saturday 10 December, and that could well change.
Here is a timeline of all of the strike dates announced so far for December 2022 and early January 2023.
Tuesday 20 December
Royal College of Nurses strike - England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland
Wednesday 21 December
GMB, Unite, Unison ambulance workers and NHS staff strike
Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland
Thursday 22 December
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
National Highways Workers strike - London and South East
Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland
Friday 23 December
Royal Mail postal workers strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
East Midlands Railways strike
Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Saturday 24 December
RMT nationwide train strike from 6pm
Royal Mail postal workers strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
East Midlands Railways strike
Driving examiners strike - northern England and Scotland
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Sunday 25 December
RMT nationwide train strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Monday 26 December
RMT nationwide train strike
RMT Eurostar security staff strike
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Tuesday 27 December
RMT train strike ends 6am
RMT Eurostar security staff strike continues ends 6am
Wednesday 28 December
GMB, Unite, Unison ambulance workers and NHS staff strike
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Thursday 29 December
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Friday 30 December
National Highways Workers strike - West Midlands and South West
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Saturday 31 December
National Highways Workers strike - West Midlands and South West
Border Force staff strike - Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports
Sunday 1 January
National Highways Workers strike - all areas
Driving examiners’ strike - West Midlands, East Midlands and eastern England
Unison staff at Environment Agency refuse to volunteer to attend incidents
Monday 2 January
Unison staff at Environment Agency refuse to volunteer attend incidents until 9am
Tuesday 3 January
RMT nationwide train strike
Rural Payments Agency (RPA) resume strike
National Highways Workers strike - all areas
Wednesday 4 January
RMT nationwide train strike
National Highways Workers strike - all areas
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA continue strike
Thursday 5 January
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA continue strike
Friday 6 January
RMT nationwide train strike
National Highways Workers strike - East Midlands and eastern England
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA continue strike
Saturday 7 January
RMT nationwide train strike
National Highways Workers strike - East Midlands and eastern England
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
Sunday 8 January
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
Monday 9 January
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA continue strike
Tuesday 10 January
Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) national strike
Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West
RPA continue strike
Wednesday 11 January
EIS, joined by Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, national strike
RPA continue strike
Thursday 12 January
RPA continue strike
Friday 13 January
RPA continue strike
Monday 16 January
EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February
