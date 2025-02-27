Nurse awarded £41,000 after colleague ‘left her out of tea round’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse has been awarded £41,000 after she accused a colleague of leaving her out of a morning tea round.

Former diabetes nurse Susan Hamilton accused dietician co-worker Abdool Nayeck of “bullying behaviour” while working at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, south London.

Ms Hamilton told a south London tribunal Mr Nayeck ignored her in meetings and “stopped making tea for her when he was making it for all other team members”.

The spat started after a disagreement over a patient’s care in 2018, when Mr Nayeck bluntly told Ms Hamilton “I don’t like you”, the tribunal heard.

The nurse said that from that point onwards, he became “noticeably dismissive” towards her.

open image in gallery A nurse has been awarded £41,000 after she accused a colleague of leaving her out of a morning tea round ( Getty Images )

After mediation by hospital bosses, the pair agreed to engage in “polite” exchanges and to “communicate in a civil manner".

But Ms Hamilton, who qualified in 1986, claimed the only change was that Mr Nayeck not only refused to make her tea, but the entire team.

She left her role in 2019 due to stress and returned in January 2021 when she lodged a formal complaint over the hospital’s handling of her complaints.

Following her resignation later that year, she claimed “a breach of contract" had taken place that led to "a total breakdown of trust and confidence”.

The grievances against the trust were upheld but a single allegation of abuse against Mr Nayeck was dismissed. She appealed and that was upheld by the hospital.

Employment Judge Kathryn Ramsden said: “The [trust] failed – over a number of years – to take adequate action in relation to Mr Nayeck’s behaviour, including when [Ms Hamilton] was made unwell due to the stress that that caused.

“[Ms Hamilton’s] evidence of the impact that that had on her was powerful: she was a gifted nurse, who loved her job, and she was immensely distressed to have found herself in a situation where she could not do it.”