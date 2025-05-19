Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nursing profession is undervalued and underpaid due to being a predominantly female field, a union leader has said.

Professor Nicola Ranger, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary and chief executive, argued that the profession's 90 per cent female demographic is a contributing factor to its lack of serious investment and inadequate pay.

Prof Ranger stressed that nurses require more than just sympathy from the government. She warned that patience is wearing thin and that governmental efforts to reform the health service are doomed to fail without proper investment in the nursing profession.

Speaking at the RCN’s annual congress in Liverpool, Prof Ranger said nurses “are desperate for their profession and they are desperate for the people that they care for”.

“Don’t take for granted our patience because, actually, it will run out,” she added.

open image in gallery Professor Nicola Ranger delivering a keynote speech at the RCN annual congress in Liverpool ( RCN/PA Wire )

“We hope that this Government, who does want to succeed, starts to take nursing seriously.

“And I do believe there’s many reasons why we’re not taken seriously, maybe it is because we’re 90 per cent female, but enough is enough actually.

“I hope the Government start to wake up and take that seriously.”

Prof Ranger said she believes Health Secretary Wes Streeting wants the NHS to succeed, but nurses need more than sympathy.

“I’ve met Mr Streeting several times, and I absolutely believe that he wants the NHS to succeed, and I think he also understands my arguments about nursing being at the bottom of the graduate pay scale,” she said.

“But actually, we need more than just sympathy now.

“We know money is tight, but if they don’t invest in nursing and give some sense of value and hope, they will fail, and I think that sense of urgency needs to really come through to them.”

Prof Ranger used her keynote speech at congress to hint that strike action by nurses could be on the horizon.

The NHS Pay Review Body recommended a pay rise of about 3 per cent for nurses for the year 2025-26 in April, but there is yet to be an announcement on pay.

Nurses staged unprecedented industrial action over pay in 2022 and 2023.

In June 2023 the threat of more strikes ended because a ballot on further walkouts failed to meet the legal threshold of 50 per cent.

After the speech she told PA: “The last thing the public wants, and the last thing the profession wants at this moment in time, is strike action.

“Since I’ve come into post, and (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer came into the post, both on the same day, we’ve been really clear what we want for nursing.

“We want them to start showing that they’re listening and some action, and we’ll be incredibly disappointed if, over the summer, there isn’t some key indication that they recognise that what we want is investment in those nursing staff at the very bottom of the scale.

“We want that progression, automatic progression from band five to six, for our most junior nurses, paid and supported. That’s what we want to see.

“So it isn’t just about an annual pay rise any more. We need structural change for nursing.”