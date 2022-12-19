Second woman dies after crowd crush at Brixon O2 Academy

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A second woman who suffered injuries during an Asake concert at the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday has died.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday. She was working as security at the venue, the Metropolitan Police said today.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of Met Police, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A 21-year-old woman remains in a critical condition after ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue. The force said the three women critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

It comes after Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday.

Police outside Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Ikumelo’s family said in a statement: “Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids.

“She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love. Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) meaning ‘Lord is Worthy’.”

Asake said he was “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” by Ms Ikumelo’s death.

The Met Police said today that the investigation into the incident is “large and complex” and they are reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to ascertain what happened.

The police cordon outside the venue has now been removed, but officers are still examining the inside of the building.

