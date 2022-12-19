Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Second woman dies after crowd crush at Brixon O2 Academy

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday

Joe Middleton
Monday 19 December 2022 16:13
Comments
<p>Gabrielle Hutchinson was working as security at the O2 Brixton Academy</p>

Gabrielle Hutchinson was working as security at the O2 Brixton Academy

(Metropolitan Police)

A second woman who suffered injuries during an Asake concert at the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday has died.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday. She was working as security at the venue, the Metropolitan Police said today.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of Met Police, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A 21-year-old woman remains in a critical condition after ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue. The force said the three women critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

It comes after Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday.

Recommended

Police outside Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(PA Wire)

Ms Ikumelo’s family said in a statement: “Rebecca was a graduate of nursing. She was an adorable mother of two children who loved working with kids.

“She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love. Her parents call her Tosin (short for Oluwatosin) meaning ‘Lord is Worthy’.”

Asake said he was “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” by Ms Ikumelo’s death.

The Met Police said today that the investigation into the incident is “large and complex” and they are reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to ascertain what happened.

The police cordon outside the venue has now been removed, but officers are still examining the inside of the building.

More follows

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in