Oasis and Mariah Carey among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Britpop band Oasis and US singer Mariah Carey are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2025.

The Manchester rockers, made up of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, are returning for a UK tour later this year after splitting in 2009.

Oasis, known for hits including Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out, were previously nominated in 2024, but did not become inductees.

Instead, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and rock musician Peter Frampton were entered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside others including US singer Cher.

More than half of the 2025 nominated artists are on the ballot for the first time, including British rockers Bad Company, whose members included Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs and the late Raymond “Boz” Burrell, British punk musician Billy Idol, US singer Chubby Checker, and hip hop duo OutKast.

Also featured are Manchester-formed Joy Division/New Order, US rock duo The White Stripes and American singer Cyndi Lauper, who played Glastonbury last year and is currently on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock and roll.”

The inductees are decided after a ballot of “over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals”, with the criteria of the “artist’s impact on music culture, influence on other musicians that have followed, as well as the scope and longevity of their career and body of work”.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the autumn.