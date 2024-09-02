Support truly

Twickets has come under fire from Oasis fans for adding a booking fee of £138 to tickets for the band’s long-awaited reunion.

Fan account Mainly Oasis revealed the fee in a screenshot posted to social media, showing that two £488.35 tickets came with a booking fee of £138.64.

“Selling the in-demand tickets completely goes against the whole point of their company too… Never mind adding a ridiculous fee on top of that,” the account added.

Twickets is a fan-to-fan ticket resale platform that advertises itself as an “ethical” way for tickets to be resold at no more than face value.

However, the website does have a booking fee of at least 10 percent of a ticket’s price.

“You can trade tickets securely through our service, with payment and delivery all agreed upfront,” Twickets explains. “Sellers sell for free, and buyers pay a standard booking fee of 10-15% of the sold-for ticket price.”

News of the fee comes amid widespread complaints from fans about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system that saw tickets for the 2025 shows in some cases triple in price simply because of demand.

Reacting to the fee, one Twitter/X user wrote: “So essentially both TM and Twickets making a fortune. Leaving a real bad taste all this when we should be buzzing.” [sic]

“I get they need to make a profit, but that [is] ludicrous. Is that real?” questioned a second.

A third joked: “At least delivery was free.”

Another Twitter/X user questioned what the fee was for, writing: “What’s the fee actually for? You’re not paying your staff that much; nor does a first-class stamp cost £138.74 either.”

Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher are reuniting 15 years after the brothers fell out and split up one of the UK’s most beloved bands. ( PA Wire )

The complaints come after Oasis said on their official Twitter/X account that in a bid to prevent touts, tickets for the reunion can only be sold at face value through Ticketmaster and Twickets.

But despite some fans taking issue with the fee, dozens of other music fans jumped to Twickets’ defence and said they are not the problem.

“This is attacking the wrong people,” wrote one Twitter user. “Twickets does a great job going up against the likes of StubHub. The issue here is the ridiculous face-value price. The percentage is the same.”

A second agreed, adding: “The thing is, the fee is set as a percentage of the cost of the tickets across the board.

“So if you sell a £40 ticket, the fee is only gonna be a couple of quid. Hard to begrudge them that.

“I don’t blame Twickets in this instance.”

“They say on their site face value or less plus fees between 10-15% still better than Ticketmaster selling a £125 ticket for £370,” wrote a third.

Tickets for the Oasis reunion were sold at an initial face of £148.50 for standard standing, but this increased to £355.20 on Ticketmaster because of demand.

There has been unprecedented demand for the Oasis reunion. ( PA Media )

Richard Davies, founder of Twickets, said: “Due to the exceptional demand for the Oasis tour in 2025, Twickets have taken the decision to lower our booking fee to 10% + a 1% transactional fee (to cover bank charges) for all buyers of their tickets on our platform. In addition we have introduced a fee cap of £25 per ticket for these shows. Sellers of tickets already sell free of any Twickets charge.

“This ensures that Twickets remains hugely competitive against the secondary market, including sites such as Viagogo, Gigsberg and StubHub. Not only do these platforms inflate ticket prices way beyond their original face value but they also charge excessive booking fees, usually in the region of 30-40%. Twickets by comparison charges an average fee of around 12.5%.

“Twickets is a fan first resale marketplace. We have partnered with many artists, venues, and events over the past decade. We help combat high prices and unethical reselling in the secondary market, and have worked with Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Take That and Stormzy amongst many others to provide a safe and affordable place for their fans to trade unwanted tickets.

“The face value of a ticket is the total amount it was first purchased for, including any booking fee. Twickets does not set the face value price, that is determined by the event and the original ticketing company. The price listed on our platform is set by the seller, however no one is permitted to sell above the face-value on Twickets, and every ticket is checked before listing that it complies with this policy.

“Twickets is a small business and by focusing on resale only doesn’t sell the volume of tickets that the major ticketing agencies do. Our booking fee goes towards the costs of running the platform, paying our team and ensuring that Twickets is a viable and sustainable business doing the right thing for fans.”

The Independent has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.