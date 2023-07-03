Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show investigated by Ofcom

Regulator announced two new broadcast standards investigations on Monday after receiving total of 42 complaints

Tara Cobham
Monday 03 July 2023 10:49
Comments
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News</p>

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News

(PA Wire)

Ofcom has launched an investigation into an episode of GB News presented by Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as a TalkTV one presented by Alex Salmond.

The regulator announced it is opening the two new broadcast standards investigations on Monday, after receiving a total of 42 complaints.

The first investigation will look at whether an episode of GB News programme State Of The Nation complied with rules after Jacob Rees-Mogg MP covered a breaking news story about a civil trial verdict involving Donald Trump.

The regulator will investigate an episode of Talk TV’s Richard Tice presented by Alex Salmond, which aired on 2 April

(PA Archive)

After 40 complaints were made about this show, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules, which prevent politicians from acting as newsreaders, unless exceptionally, it is editorially justified.”

The regulator will also investigate an episode of Talk TV’s Richard Tice presented by Alex Salmond, which aired on 2 April.

Recommended

It said it received two complaints about this show, specifically in relation to a discussion on the SNP.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality.”

This comes after the regulator said last month that it will look to gauge public opinion on politicians presenting TV and radio programmes.

It said that research will be carried out due to the “rise in the number of current affairs programmes presented by sitting politicians” and the “recent public interest” in the issue.

The current rules regarding politicians presenting programmes were first introduced in 2005, Ofcom added, explaining further that “it’s important for us to understand first-hand what people think and feel about the TV and radio content they consume”.

The organisation’s investigation into Saturday Morning with Esther and Philip broadcast on GB News that aired on 11 March is still ongoing.

Recommended

The regulator announced in April that it was investigating whether the show had broken impartiality rules in an interview with Jeremy Hunt.

“Our investigation will look at the programme’s compliance with our rules on politicians presenting programmes, and whether it included an appropriately wide range of significant views relating to a matter of major political controversy or current public policy,” it said at the time.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in