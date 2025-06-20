UK retail sales slump in May after ‘dismal’ month for supermarkets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK retail sales fell at the fastest rate in more than a year last month, as food and clothing sales slumped and shoppers cut back on alcohol and tobacco spending, figures show.

Food shops faced the biggest drop in monthly spending in four years.

The Office for National Statistics said the total volume of retail sales fell by 2.7% in May.

This compared with a 1.3% rise in April, which was revised up from a previous estimate of 1.2% for the month.

May’s overall retail sales came in considerably below the 0.7% decline that most economists had been expecting for the month.

It was also the biggest monthly fall since December 2023.

The ONS said it was a “dismal” month for supermarkets with food sales falling sharply after a jump in April.

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales fell sharply in May with their largest monthly fall since the end of 2023.

“This was mainly due to a dismal month for food retailers, especially supermarkets, following strong sales in April.

“Feedback suggested reduced purchases for alcohol and tobacco with customers choosing to make cutbacks.”

The volume of sales in food stores dropped by 5% in May – the largest monthly fall since May 2021.

This was mainly because of people buying less in supermarkets, with retailers citing inflation and customers making cutbacks, the ONS said.

It comes amid rising food inflation across the UK, with the price of items such as chocolate, coffee, cheese and meat spiking last month.

The monthly decline for household goods was 2.5%, and for clothing and footwear shops it was 1.8%.

Ms Finselbach added that clothing and homeware stores were reporting reduced footfall in May.

A drop in demand for DIY items last month came after sunny weather in April boosted home improvement projects.

Some electricals sold well in May, which experts linked to strong pre-sales before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Despite May’s decline, retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% across the three months to May, compared with the three months to February.

Nicholas Found, head of commercial content at research consultancy Retail Economics, said: “May’s retail performance underlines a shift in consumer behaviour, with households putting value at the centre of spending decisions and pulling back on non-essential purchases.

“The cost of living remains the dominant concern for households.

“Households are deferring spending on full-price fashion, big ticket home items and other discretionary goods, instead prioritising travel and experiences into the summer.”