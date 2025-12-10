UK life expectancy for females returns to pre-pandemic levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Life expectancy for females in the UK has returned to pre-pandemic levels – though males have yet to show a similar recovery, new estimates suggest.

A baby girl born between 2022 and 2024 can expect to live for an average of 83.0 years, while a baby boy born is likely to live for 79.1 years.

Both figures are an improvement on the previous three-year period of 2019-2021, when life expectancy fell to 82.7 years for females and 78.7 years for males due to the impact of the pandemic.

The new estimate for females is similar to the figure for the years immediately before the arrival of Covid-19, when life expectancy was also 83.0 years.

But the new figure for males, 79.1 years, is slightly below the estimate of 79.3 years for boys born in 2017-19.

The data has been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Life expectancy in the UK improved steadily during the 1980s, 1990 and 2000s, but the rate of improvement slowed in the 2010s and the figures started to plateau in the years immediately before the arrival of Covid-19.

The pandemic saw a jump in the number of deaths in the UK, particularly in 2020 and 2021, which in turn caused a fall in life expectancy estimates.

It is too early to know whether the latest figures represent the start of a new upwards trend, or whether they signal a return to the broadly flat levels seen in the second half of the 2010s.

Among the four nations of the UK, England had the highest life expectancy for babies born in 2022-24, at 83.3 years for females and 79.4 for males.

Scotland had the lowest estimates: 81.1 years for females and 77.1 years for males.

The figures for Wales are 82.2 years for females and 78.3 for males, while for Northern Ireland they are 82.6 years and 78.8 years respectively.

Life expectancy at birth for males was lower in all four nations in 2022-24 than 2017-19.

Greg Ceely, ONS head of population life events, said: “UK life expectancy has increased for both men and women in the most recent period.

“At the national level, this marks a return to pre-pandemic levels for women, although for men life expectancy remained just below 2017 to 2019 levels.

“However, life expectancy varies depending on where you live.

“The areas with the highest life expectancy tend to be in the south of England, while life expectancy is lowest in the north of England and Scotland.”

Blackpool in Lancashire is the local area of the UK with the lowest life expectancy for boys born in 2022-24, at 73.7 years.

It is the second time in a row that Blackpool has ranked worst for life expectancy for males.

Glasgow had previously recorded the lowest figure in every set of estimates produced by the ONS since the data series began in 2001.

In the new figures, Glasgow has the second lowest estimate for males (74.3 years), followed by North Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire in Scotland and Merthyr Tydfil in Wales (all 75.0 years).

Hart in Hampshire once again has the highest estimated male life expectancy at birth, at 83.7 years, followed by Uttlesford in Essex and Wokingham in Berkshire (both 82.8) and Richmond-upon-Thames in London (82.7).

It means the gap between the highest and lowest local life expectancies for boys born in the UK in 2022-24 is exactly 10 years (83.7 years in Hart, 73.7 years in Blackpool).

The gap for girls born in 2022-24 is slightly smaller, at 8.4 years, ranging from 87.1 years in the London borough of Kensington & Chelsea to 78.7 years in Glasgow.

East Ayrshire and North Lanarkshire in Scotland both had the next lowest figure for girls (78.9 years), followed by Blackpool (79.1) and Blaenau Gwent in Wales (79.2).

Richmond-upon-Thames had the second highest figure for girls (86.8 years), followed by Westminster in London and Uttlesford (both 86.4) and then Winchester in Hampshire (86.3).

There is a clear geographical divide in the local figures, with the entire top 10 highest life expectancies for both males and females located in the south of England.

By contrast, five of the 10 lowest life expectancies for males are in Scotland, four in the north of England and one in Wales, while seven of the 10 lowest figures for females are in Scotland, along with two in Wales and one in northern England.

The geographical divide is also evident in the areas where life expectancy is at or above pre-pandemic levels.

Across all nations and regions, London has the highest proportion of local areas where life expectancy in 2022-24 was at or above 2017-19 levels, covering 66% of areas for males and 69% for females, the ONS said.

Female life expectancy was also at or above this threshold in at least half of areas in eastern England, South East England, South West England and Northern Ireland.

Northern regions of England had the lowest proportions of areas where life expectancy in 2022-24 was at pre-pandemic levels or higher, covering 13% to 17% areas for males, and 27% to 33% for females.

Jason Strelitz of the Health Foundation charity said the new figures showed life expectancy has “recovered from the pandemic shock”, but that progress has “stalled” compared with the trend before 2012.

“If that earlier trend had continued, men today would be living 3.6 years longer and women 2.6 years longer than current figures show,” he added.

“This stalling of life expectancy reflects a long-term failure to improve the nation’s health.

“The Government has rightly committed to a shift from treatment to prevention. There have been significant steps forward, for example, with the child poverty strategy.

“But what is needed now is a clear set of targets to narrow the health gap backed by a cross-government strategy.”