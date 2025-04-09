People identifying as LGB+ ‘at higher risk’ of self-harm or suicide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People identifying as lesbian, gay or another sexual orientation (LGB+) are at higher risk of intentional self-harm or suicide than those who describe themselves as straight or heterosexual, new figures suggest.

The risk is “particularly high” for people in the LGB+ community who are female or from a black ethnic group, while for self-harm there is an elevated risk for 16 to 24-year-olds.

The findings are part of new analysis by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that explores for the first time how estimated rates of self-harm and suicide differ by sexual orientation.

Data on sexuality recorded in the 2021 census has been linked with NHS hospital records and death registrations for adults in England and Wales for the period March 2021 to December 2023.

The ONS found the risk of suicide for people aged 16 and over identifying as LGB+ was estimated to be 2.2 times higher than for those identifying as straight or heterosexual, while the risk of intentional self-harm was 2.5 times higher.

Figures for self-harm were based on hospital admissions and A&E attendances, while death registrations were used for instances of suicide.

The age-standardised rate of intentional self-harm for adults identifying as LGB+ was 1,508.9 per 100,000 people, compared with 598.4 per 100,000 for those saying they were straight or heterosexual.

The rate of suicide among LGB+ adults stood at 50.3 per 100,000 people, compared with 23.1 per 100,000 for those describing themselves as straight or heterosexual.

Emma Sharland, of the ONS health research group, said: “This is our first analysis of intentional self-harm and suicide by sexual orientation, giving new insights to this important topic.

“Our analysis highlights groups within the LGB+ community where the relative risk of intentional self-harm or suicide is particularly high compared with their straight or heterosexual counterparts.

“For self-harm this includes females, younger adults and those from a black ethnic group.

“For suicides we also see this elevated risk in females, older adults and those from a black ethnic group.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy and has a devastating impact on family, friends and communities and we hope today’s analysis will provide valuable insight for those concerned with self-harm and suicide prevention.”

Both females and males identifying as LGB+ had a “statistically significant” higher risk of intentional self-harm than those describing themselves as straight or heterosexual, the analysis found.

The risk was 2.8 times higher for females and 1.9 times higher for males.

It was 2.8 times higher for LGB+ 16 to 24-year-olds, more than any other age group, though all ages had a statistically significant elevated risk, including people aged 65 and over (1.6 times higher).

Within the LGB+ population, the risk of self-harm was 3.0 times higher for people identifying as black, a larger relative increase than for white (2.4 times higher), Asian (2.3) and mixed (2.3) ethnic groups; 2.9 times higher for those in living in the least deprived areas and 2.4 in the most deprived; and 2.9 times higher in rural areas, compared with 2.5 for urban areas.

Risk of suicide among people identifying as LGB+ was 3.1 times higher for females and 1.8 times higher for males – again, statistically significant relative increases compared with the heterosexual population.

When looking at age groups, the ONS found an opposite pattern to that seen for the risk of self-harm, with the increase in risk of suicide highest among LGB+ people aged 65 and over (2.8 times higher) and lowest for 16 to 24-year-olds (1.9 times higher).

The risk of suicide among black LGB+ adults was 4.7 times higher than for the equivalent group in the heterosexual population, a sharper relative increase than for adults of Asian (2.2), white (2.0) and mixed (2.3) ethnic backgrounds.

The ONS noted it “cannot say” why rates of intentional self-harm and suicide for people who identify as LGB+ differ to those for people who identify as heterosexual, adding: “It is not possible to say whether sexual orientation is a causal risk factor for intentional self-harm or suicide.”

If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 (UK and Republic of Ireland).

Other sources of support are listed on the NHS help for suicidal thoughts webpage.

Support is available around the clock, every day of the year.