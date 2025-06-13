Pulp score first UK number one album in 27 years with More

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indie rockers Pulp have achieved their first UK number one album in 27 years with More, the Official Charts Company said.

The last time the Sheffield-based group topped the UK album charts was in 1998 with This Is Hardcore which followed on from their best-known studio album, Different Class, released three years prior and their only other chart-topping LP.

More, which was released last Friday, is the band’s first studio album since 2001’s We Love Life.

The album is also named the biggest record of the week on wax, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

The band are playing a number of gigs throughout the summer, including sets at Montreux Jazz Festival in July and Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival in August.

The veteran rockers have a gap in their schedule between June 21 and July 10, which has fuelled speculation that they could be among the secret acts currently listed as “TBA” in the line-up for Glastonbury Festival, which is taking place later this month.

Elsewhere in the albums chart the eponymous debut album of US pop star and TikTok sensation Addison Rae has landed at number two.

The record contains the hit singles Diet Pepsi, Headphones On, and Fame Is A Gun, which have all made it into the top 40 of the singles chart.

Another new entry is Lotus by British rapper Little Simz, which has landed at number three, a personal best for the London-born music star whose Mercury Prize-winning album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert peaked at number four back in 2021.

Lotus also debuts at number one on the Official Record Store Chart, the most popular LP of the week in UK independent record shops.

Rounding out the top five is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet at number four and Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour Collection compilation album at five.

Over in the singles chart, US popstar Carpenter has knocked Alex Warren from the top spot with her new single Manchild.

The 26-year-old recently announced the release of a new studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which will be released in August.

The Official Charts Company said Carpenter has banked the most consecutive weeks in the albums chart top five out of any other female solo artist.

The rest of the top five sees Warren at number two with Ordinary, Love Me Not by Ravyn Lenae at number three, Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club at number four, and Sombr’s Undressed at number five.