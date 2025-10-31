Andrew’s name removed from roll in first key step to stripping him of titles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been formally removed from the official roll of the peerage, marking the definitive stripping of his royal titles.

This significant development follows the King’s dramatic decision to formally divest his brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles, as well as his HRH style, effectively concluding his public life.

Buckingham Palace confirmed his name was struck from the roll.

David Lammy, serving as Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, is responsible for maintaining the peerage roll and was due to receive royal warrants from the King to formalise the removal of the Duke, his Prince title, and HRH style. Subsidiary titles are similarly affected.

The precise timing of Andrew’s removal from the roll remains unclear.

The disgraced royal, whose association with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein precipitated his downfall, will now effectively hold the status of a commoner, known solely as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The family of Virginia Giuffre said she had “brought down a prince” after Charles’ decision.

Andrew has also agreed to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The monarchy had come under increasing pressure to resolve the issues around Andrew, foremost his property arrangements, amid growing calls for him to give up Royal Lodge after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent.

As the eyes of the world remain fixed on the 30-room mansion, it is unclear when Andrew will leave.

He is to move into an undisclosed private residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as soon as practicable, it is understood.

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

In a statement to the BBC, Ms Giuffre’s family said she had “never stopped fighting for accountability”.

It said: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her.

“Today, she declares a victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of her abusers and abetters, connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, thanked the King for the Buckingham Palace statement that mentioned “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.

He added: “But it’s not enough, it’s not enough, we have to have some sort of investigation that goes further into this.

“I mean, he’s (Andrew) still walking around a free man. I commend the King, I think he’s doing an amazing job as a world leader, setting a precedent, but we need to take it one more step further: he (Andrew) needs to be behind bars, period.”

In an interview with US network CNN early on Thursday, Mr Roberts said: “Virginia) always said ‘only one of us is telling the truth and I know that’s me’. And I think there’s a big sense of vindication for her, not just from the general public but from the King himself.

“This is a very vindicating moment for us and I wish she was here to share this with us.”

It is understood the move was taken by the King in light of the serious lapses of judgment his brother made, that Charles was supported in his decision by the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, and that Andrew did not object.

William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the recent funeral of the Duchess of Kent, when Andrew tried to talk to his nephew, who barely acknowledged him.

There have been reports that William wanted the matter resolved quickly and his uncle out of Royal Lodge by Bonfire night, November 5, as the prince is due to move his young family to their new home at Forest Lodge, near Andrew’s home, in the coming days.

Andrew will move as soon as practicable to an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The accommodation will be privately funded by the King, who will also make private financial provisions for his brother.

Andrew had a “cast-iron” lease for Royal Lodge and only after negotiations with the King’s representatives did he agree to serve formal notice on Thursday to surrender the lease, which had more than 50 years left to run.

Any funds Andrew is due for the early surrender will be a matter for the Crown Estate and may be affected by the £7.5 million he spent renovating the home.

Sarah Ferguson lived with her ex-husband Andrew at Royal Lodge but will not be housed by Charles and will have to find a new home.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The latest development in the long-running controversy comes after focus intensified on the King’s brother after he attempted to draw a line under Ms Giuffre’s allegations, by giving up his dukedom and other honours, earlier this month, ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

But Andrew was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on his property. Some MPs were eager to debate the issue in parliament.

There have also been a series of damaging newspaper allegations, including that Andrew tried to get the Metropolitan Police to find information for a smear campaign against Ms Giuffre.

The force said previously that they were looking into the allegations after the Mail on Sunday claimed Andrew passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

With further disclosures likely, the King’s decision will be seen by commentators as the royal family distancing itself from Andrew.