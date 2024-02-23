Ofgem unveils price cap fall as households to pay less in energy bills

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Households will see their energy bills fall to their lowest level in more than two years as regulator Ofgem announced a reduction in its price cap.

The fall, which comes amid the cost-of-living crisis, will be £1,690 from April 2024 - a fall of £238 for the average dual-fuel household.

The change is due to come into effect on 1 April and will last three months until the end of June.

The saving of around £20 a month will see energy prices reach their lowest level since Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine in February 2022 which Ofgem said drove up costs for suppliers and ultimately customers.

Despite this, bills remain 49 per cent higher than pre-energy crisis levels, with figures from the charity National Energy Action showing that six million households remain in fuel poverty. This is compared to 4.5 million in October 2021.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said: “This is good news to see the price cap drop to its lowest level in more than two years – and to see energy bills for the average household drop by £690 since the peak of the crisis – but there are still big issues that we must tackle head-on to ensure we build a system that’s more resilient for the long term and fairer to customers.

“That’s why we are levelising standing charges to end the inequity of people with prepayment meters, many of whom are vulnerable and struggling, being charged more up-front for their energy than other customers.”

He added: “We also need to address the risk posed by stubbornly high levels of debt in the system, so we must introduce a temporary payment to help prevent an unsustainable situation leading to higher bills in the future.

“These steps highlight the limitations of the current system – we can only move costs around – so we welcome news that the Government is opening the conversation on the future of price regulation, seeking views on how standard energy deals can be made more flexible so customers pay less if using electricity when prices are lower.”

Ofgem’s price cap affects almost 30 million households in England, Wales and Scotland.

The regulator sets the maximum amount that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity but not the total bill.

The cap was introduced by the government in 2019 to ensure energy bills accurately reflected the cost of energy.

Over the last two years, it has significantly risen causing financial issues for a number of households across the country. In 2022, in rose from £1,215 in January to £1,877 in April, before reaching £3,371 in October.

