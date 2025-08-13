Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Energy regulator ‘disappointed’ after strike announcement

Members of the PCS union in Glasgow, London and Cardiff will walk out at Ofgem for three days later this month over pay and conditions.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 13 August 2025 08:51 BST
PCS union members will walk out for three days (Yui Mok/PA)
PCS union members will walk out for three days (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Ofgem has expressed disappointment about a strike announced by workers at the energy regulator over pay and conditions.

Hundreds of members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in Glasgow, London and Cardiff will walk out for three days from August 26.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to hear the PCS has today announced industrial action.

“Around a third of Ofgem’s workforce are PCS members, and we continue to engage with them and staff on these important issues.

“As with the rest of the public sector, it’s vital we are as efficient and effective as possible for the households and businesses we serve, while also ensuring we attract and retain the people and skills we need.

“Our priority will be to minimise disruption to our operations and to continue to serve consumers across Britain.”

