Spanish overtakes French as most popular foreign language GCSE, figures suggest

Spanish has overtaken French as the most popular foreign language at GCSE, figures suggest.

Provisional data for England shows exam entries for French GCSE this summer are down by 1.9%, from 130,650 last summer to 128,155 this year.

GCSE entries for German have also fallen by 7.6% over the past year, from 35,110 to 32,430.

But GCSE entries for Spanish have increased by 1.6%, from 129,935 in summer 2024 to 131,985 this summer, according to the latest Ofqual figures.

The rising popularity of Spanish could be because pupils are more familiar with the language because of the popularity of Spain, the Balearics, and Canary Islands as holiday destinations, a school leaders’ union has suggested.

At A-level, entries for French and German are also down (by 8.3% and 6.8%), but entries for Spanish A-level are up by 1.4%.

The overall number of entries for this summer’s exams for both GCSEs and A-levels has decreased, according to the data published on Thursday.

GCSE provisional entries have fallen by 0.6% from 5,811,595 in summer 2024 to 5,777,020 this summer.

Meanwhile, A-level entries have decreased by 0.4% from 825,355 last summer to 821,875 this summer.

The decrease for GCSE entries this summer is because of a drop in entries for subjects in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure as well as non-EBacc subjects, England’s exams regulator Ofqual said.

The EBacc is a performance measure which aims to ensure pupils take English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language at GCSE.

GCSE entries for computing – an EBacc subject – have decreased by 4.7% on last year, while entries for history are down by 5.9% on last summer.

In March, the interim report of the independent curriculum and assessment review said it will consider whether the EBacc remains “effective”.

The review suggested that the EBacc may “constrain the choice of students” in school, and it could limit their access to vocational and arts subjects.

The provisional figures also show GCSE entries for art and design subjects are down by 1.7% on last year, and GCSE entries for drama are down 1.5%.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The rising popularity of Spanish as a choice for GCSE probably reflects the fact that many young people may be more familiar with the Spanish language, because of the popularity of Spain, the Balearics and Canary Islands as holiday destinations, than they are with French and German.

“That then tends to be reinforced by what friends and siblings are studying.

“The growing popularity of Spanish is really good news as there has been a long-term decline in modern foreign languages, but we do need to do more at a national level to boost language learning more generally.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is hard to know for sure why entries have dropped in certain subjects – there is always some variability year on year.

“But one possibility is that with recruitment challenges really biting in schools, some simply don’t have the teachers they need to offer courses in certain subjects.

“Teacher recruitment targets were missed in computing, chemistry, physics and modern foreign languages in the last couple of years, and these are among the subjects which experienced a fall in entries.

“This underlines the need for the Government to address head on the fundamental causes of the recruitment and retention crisis gripping schools, which ultimately affects students as well as increasingly stretched leaders and teachers.”