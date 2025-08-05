Ofwat chief David Black to step down with regulator set to be abolished

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of Ofwat is to step down as the embattled water regulator prepares to be abolished.

David Black will leave the role at the end of August and an interim chief executive is being appointed in due course.

The government last month announced the regulator would be abolished in a regulatory shake-up that comes as part of its response to public outrage over rising bills, sewage pollution and large bonusses for bosses.

Ofwat may not be formally axed until at least 2027 because the process to overhaul the current system will likely be complex.

Mr Black, who took over as Ofwat's boss in 2021, decided the time is right for him to pursue new opportunities, the regulator said.

He said: "I have been privileged to be able to lead Ofwat, over the last four years, during which time we have achieved a huge amount together as a team for customers and the environment.

open image in gallery Black took over as ofwat chief executive in 2021 ( PA Media )

"The 2024 price review backed an investment programme of £104bn, along with a further £50 billion investment in major new water resources, which will improve service, environmental outcomes and resilience in the years to come.

"I wish the team every success as they continue their important work."

Ofwat chair Iain Coucher said: "David has worked, tirelessly, to bring about transformational change in the water sector.

"He has sought new regulatory powers and resources to hold companies to account, taken major enforcement action and provided funding and incentive packages that drive continual improvements for customers.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Ofwat, I would like to thank David for his leadership and his service over the last 13 years and to wish him every success in the future."

Ofwat will be abolished as part of an overhaul of the “broken” regulatory system, environment secretary Steve Reed confirmed in July.

open image in gallery Environment Secretary Steve Reed ( Aaron Chown/PA )

He made the announcement in response to an independent review by Sir Jon Cunliffe, which was published last month.

The review was commissioned by the government to answer public fury over pollution in rivers, lakes and seas, soaring bills, shareholder payouts and bosses' bonuses.

Mr Reed said the move to create a single “powerful” regulator, taking in the functions of four existing bodies with overlapping functions, would curb pollution and “prevent the abuses of the past for customers”.

The overhaul, he said, would ensure “British families are never again hit by the shocking bill hikes we saw last year”, and committed to cut water companies’ sewage pollution in half within five years.