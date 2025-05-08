Bargain Hunt star charged with offences relating to terrorist financing
Oghenochuko Ojiri is a regular on Bargain Hunt
An art dealer has been charged with offences relating to terrorist financing.
Oghenochuko ‘Ochuko’ Ojiri, 53, faces eight counts of failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector, contrary to section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000, the Metropolitan Police said.
He is the first person to be charged with the specific offence.
The charges relate to a period from October 2020 to December 2021.
Ojiri has been a regular on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip for years. He owns a vintage shop and art gallery in Stoke Newington Road in Dalston, London.
A statement from The Met Police read: “Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53 (05.05.72), of west London, has been charged following an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit (NTFIU), part of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“Following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, he has been charged with eight counts of failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector, contrary to section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000. The charges relate to a period from October 2020 to December 2021.”
The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation into terrorist financing by officers from the Met’s National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit, the force said.
The Treasury, HMRC and the Met’s Arts & Antiques Unit were all also involved in the probe.
Ojiri, of west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.