World’s oldest living person celebrates her 116th birthday

The oldest living person is celebrating her 116th birthday in Surrey on Thursday.

Ethel Caterham assumed the title in April after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas, also 116.

Ms Caterham will mark the milestone at her care home in Lightwater and take the day “at her own pace” surrounded by her family.

Born on 21 August 1909 in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, she was the second youngest of eight siblings, arriving five years before the start of the First World War.

This makes her the last surviving subject of Edward VII.

open image in gallery Ethel Caterham became the oldest living person in April ( Hallmark Luxury Care Homes/PA )

According to the Gerontology Research Group (GRG) she met her husband Norman, who was a major in the British Army, at a dinner party in 1931.

They were stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar and had two children. Her husband died in 1976, the GRG said.

A spokesperson for her care home said: “Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year.

“Ethel has again chosen not to give any interviews, preferring to spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace.

“The King may be her one concession, understandably. Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day.”

Last year, Ms Caterham was sent a birthday card by the King to mark her 115th birthday.

The title of the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.