Oldham disorder involving car chase and machetes prompts police to extend powers

Police have authorised 24 hours of extended stop and search powers after disorder broke out in Oldham overnight with incidents involving machetes and a car chase.

GMP said two men in their 20s and a man in his 50s have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody for questioning.

The force authorised Section 60 powers to run from 2.59am on Friday until the same time on Saturday under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This follows “a number of incidents overnight involving weapons” in parts of the town, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers were called to reports of a chase between two SUVs on Lee Street at around 6.05pm on Thursday.

One vehicle collided with a tree before men with machetes who were chasing the SUV attempted to attack the driver, GMP said.

At about 10.20pm a large disturbance involving at least 10 men “with various weapons” was reported, the force added.

Police said they found more than 100 people were on the street, “with pockets of disorder still in the area” that dispersed after officers arrived.

Around 15 minutes later officers responded to claims a man had been attacked on Roundthorn Road, and found a “smashed taxi” and a man in his 20s with minor injuries.

Superintendent Cara Charlesworth, from GMP’s Oldham division, said: “Our number one priority, as always, is keeping the community in Oldham safe, and I believe this Section 60 authority is proportionate and necessary following a number of incidents overnight.

“This authority enables officers to utilise extra powers to stop-search individuals and hopefully ensure some potentially dangerous weapons that we have been aware of overnight, are taken off the streets.

“We have made arrests, seized vehicles that are believed to be involved in these incidents, CCTV inquires are ongoing and arrest attempts for outstanding suspects are being made.”

She added: “I would like to reassure the public that we are putting extra resources into the area to provide reassurance, which will continue into this evening and throughout the weekend.

“If you see any of our officers out on patrol, please speak to us, we are looking for any information that would assist us with our inquiries and your support is vital.”

Witnesses have been asked to call the force on 0161 856 8994 or 101, or via its website, quoting log 330 of 04/07/2025.

The Section 60 order covers the junction between Constantine Street and Greenacres Road, Greenacres Road to Oldham Way, and Oldham Way to Park Road.

It also includes Park Road to the junction with King’s Road, King’s Road via the outer border of Snipe Clough Nature Reserve, Snipe Clough Nature Reserve to the Dean Terrance junction with Alt Lane, and Alt Lane to the Abbey Hills Road junction with Holts Lane.

The order further includes Holts Lane to Sunny Bank, Sunny Bank to the Thomas Street junction with High Street, High Street to the Lees Road junction with Wellyhole Street, and Wellyhole Street to the junction between Constantine Street and Greenacres Road.