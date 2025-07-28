Parents of boy who died in school coach crash pay tribute to community

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a young boy who was killed in a coach crash while returning from a school trip have thanked their community for its help.

Oliver Price, 10, died after the bus he was travelling in overturned on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on July 17.

The bus was carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff who were returning to Minehead Middle School after a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

Oliver’s parents, Lucy and Matthew, released a public statement through Avon and Somerset Police thanking their community for its “incredible response” following the collision.

They said: “As Oliver’s parents we have seen first-hand the incredible response from the community after the awful collision earlier this month.

“We are so very grateful to all the many emergency service workers who responded initially and those who continue to provide support in the aftermath, through the police investigation and the hospital teams who continue to look after those who were injured.”

Oliver’s parents also thanked staff at a nearby pub who opened it up to those injured in the crash as a safe hub.

They said: “We would also like to thank the team at the Rest and Be Thankful pub in Wheddon Cross for opening their doors to everyone that afternoon, without a moment’s hesitation, and for making sure everyone was well looked after and providing a meeting place for parents.”

They sent best wishes to the teachers and pupils who were injured, of which two children and three adults remain in hospital.

They said: “We send our best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to the other children and staff on the bus, particularly those who are still in hospital. You are all in our thoughts.

“The support we’ve received from our amazing community has been overwhelming. To those who left kind messages, or flowers outside the school, we want to say thank you.

“We are also grateful beyond words for all the staff and parents at the wonderful Minehead Middle School and for the love we’ve been shown by all our family and friends. We truly do appreciate you all.

“Finally, we would also like to pass on our thanks to the police investigation team for their support and ongoing hard work. We know this is a complex and emotive investigation but we appreciate their regular updates and continued efforts.”

The inquest into Oliver’s death opened at Somerset Coroner’s Court last Thursday.

Vanessa McKinlay, the assistant coroner for Somerset, read the evidence of identification from coroner’s officer Ben Batley, which said: “Oliver was found seated in the coach with his seat belt on. His death was confirmed by the attending paramedic.

“Oliver’s provisional cause of death is head injury pending results of laboratory investigations.”

The inquest is due to resume on January 14 with a one-day hearing to involve evidence from witnesses including the adult passengers on the coach, other witnesses, the coach driver, and specialist collision investigators and vehicle examiners.

The headteacher of Minehead Middle School, Laura Mackie, issued a tribute to Oliver, saying the school would “always treasure the moments we shared with him”.

“The loss of such a brilliant young life has profoundly affected everyone — students, staff, families, and the wider community,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“We continue to keep Oliver and those closest to him firmly in our thoughts, and we are supporting our school community with great care and sensitivity as we begin to process what has happened.

“Our focus remains on caring for one another and moving forward gently, with compassion, as we begin to navigate the future together.”

Around £100,000 has been raised to support those affected by the coach crash by the Somerset Community Foundation’s (SCF) Together for West Somerset appeal as well as individual fundraisers.