Parents of baby boy who choked on pasta at nursery reach six-figure settlement

The parents of a nine-month-old boy who died after choking on pasta at a nursery have described a six-figure settlement with the childcare centre as "the end of a long road".

Oliver Steeper was fed a chopped meal by staff at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Kent on 23 September 2021. He choked and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, then transferred to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where food was found lodged in his lungs. Oliver suffered a catastrophic brain injury from oxygen deprivation and died six days later.

His parents, Zoe and Lewis Steeper, stated they had not yet begun weaning him onto solid food, believing he was not ready.

The family has now settled a claim with the nursery for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Jelly Beans Day Nursery, which is now closed, reached the settlement without admitting liability.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr and Mrs Steeper said their legal and campaigning efforts were “never about the money” but “accountability”.

Since their son’s death, they have pushed for new standards in first aid training for childcare professionals and founded a charity that provides anti-choking devices to nurseries across the UK.

At an inquest last year, coroner Katrina Hepburn heard evidence that the “level of first aid provided by the nursery staff was overall of a poor standard”.

She wrote to the Government saying that the general standard at the time of having one first-aider per nursery could “pose a risk to future life”.

In response, ministers introduced reforms that came into force in September, which include making sure there is always a staff member in the room with a valid paediatric first-aid certificate while children are eating.

Mrs Steeper said it was “surreal” and “bittersweet” to see these reforms, “because Oli had to die”.

She continued: “I feel like if it hadn’t been Oli, it would have been another child.

“We hear stories about children who are still dying from choking in childcare settings so I still think there is a long way to go but whenever we hear it, it is comforting to know that underneath it all is Oli.”

She described her son as a “very cheeky, cheerful” boy who “was happy all the time” and said the memory of the day of the choking is now “all one big blur”.

Recalling his arrival at the hospital in London, Mr Steeper said: “It was like a scene out of The Matrix where you’re frozen in time and all the doctors are doing 200mph all around you.

“Then this one lady stepped out of the cloud of people and said, ‘You need to prepare yourself, he’s not going to survive’, at which point our world just fell apart because we had hope all the way until that point.”

open image in gallery Oliver Steeper died after choking on pasta bolognese at a nursery (Family handout/Leigh Day/PA) ( PA Media )

He continued: “We didn’t even get a decision to make, because the damage was so bad, because of the time he was without oxygen.”

Mr Steeper also said that following Oliver’s death, he and his wife agreed to organ donation without hesitation and later learned that his kidneys had gone to a 60-year-old man.

He said: “What an amazing thing that is, to know he’s gotten someone off dialysis and given someone a life.”

Their charity, the Oliver Steeper Foundation, now fundraises for the distribution of a device called a LifeVac, which works in a similar way to a plunger and can suck objects out of the throat of a child or adult if something gets stuck.

The couple said they have already used it on their second child after he began choking on Calpol.

Mrs Steeper said: “It’s very humbling when people come up to you at a summer fete and you might get a little kid that puts a pound in the bucket and the next thing someone gives you a £20 note. It’s mind-blowing.”

She continued: “Generally, we have been overawed by how many people have come out and supported us, especially with the way things are with the cost of living.

“That’s the biggest thing that has come out of all of this, the whole process has changed us as people.”