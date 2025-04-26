Childhood cancer survivors tackle London Marathon for ‘brighter future’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Childhood cancer survivors and a giant bear called Brave are among the TCS London Marathon participants raising money to help children who face the same diagnosis.

Paula Radcliffe’s daughter Isla, now 18, was diagnosed and treated for cancer in 2020 and will run her first 26.2-mile race on Sunday.

The three times London Marathon champion said watching her daughter undergo chemotherapy was “the hardest thing a parent can go through”.

Also running is Katie Oates, from Mill Hill, north-west London, who was three when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.

Her family and friends formed ‘Team Katie’ and have taken on the TCS London Marathon each year for the last 15 years raising more than £100,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

They aim to find kinder treatments for children with cancer and now Miss Oates is 18, she is able to run the marathon for the first time herself.

“I’m running the marathon to give back to children with cancer, offering them hope for better treatments and a brighter future,” she said.

“Every step I take is in honour of the children still fighting and in memory of those who didn’t get the chance.

“I’m also running to prove to myself that my experience with childhood cancer doesn’t define or control me; it has made me stronger.

“This marathon is my way of showing that I am capable of achieving something powerful, not in spite of my past, but because of it.”

Brave, a two-metre (6ft 5in) tall bear which weighs 10kg (22lbs), will be carried the whole 26.2 miles on the back of runner James Page.

Mr Page, 42, a father of two from Sidcup, Kent, has already completed the Brighton Marathon with Brave strapped to his back and has raised £10,000 for the “fantastic” charity.

Matthew Taylor’s daughter, Olivia, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour aged just 17 months old and became blind shortly after the diagnosis.

Mr Taylor, 39, from Sidcup, Kent, wants to give his finisher’s medal to Olivia, who is now eight.

She is currently undergoing treatment but he hopes she will be well enough to watch him at the marathon.

Yogesh Jethani’s daughter, Kyra, was just one year old when she was diagnosed. Now 12, she is a cancer survivor and a talented guitarist and footballer who plays for Watford in the Junior Premier League.

Mr Jethani, 52, from north London, has been running the marathon for Children with Cancer UK since Kyra rang the bell marking the end of her cancer treatment seven years ago.

Originally from Manchester, he plans to run in his favourite Manchester City football kit and asked supporters on social media to choose his hair colour for Sunday but said he hopes they do not choose red.

GP Simon Heylar, 38, from Brockenhurst, Hampshire, is also running for the charity and has been causing a stir in the New Forest by training in his shark outfit.

A young patient from his surgery died recently from recurrent cancer which he found especially heartbreaking as the child was the same age as his daughter.

The charity is also being supported by Adrian Wong, 37, from Boston in the US, who works in healthcare and plans to run in a banana suit chosen by his friend’s young son who is going through cancer treatment.

Every day in the UK, 10 families are given the devastating news that their child has cancer.

Children with Cancer UK interim chief executive Amar Naher said cancer remains one of the leading causes of death for children and young people in the UK and the money raised will fund life-saving research and support services for families.

The TCS London Marathon is the biggest annual fundraising event for Children with Cancer UK which hopes to raise £3 million towards its efforts to create a world where every child and young person survives their cancer diagnosis.

To support Katie Oates, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/katie-oates-18

To support James Page, visit:https://www.justgiving.com/page/james-page-1713959814701?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

To support Matthew Taylor, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/matthew-taylor-9cfce?utm_source=enthuse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=f-growth&utm_content=page&utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=email&utm_source=enthuse

To support Yogesh Jethani, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/yogesh-jethani

To support Simon Heylar, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/simontherunningshark

To support Adrian Wong, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/adrian-wong